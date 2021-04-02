iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Shares Sold by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,880 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $280,000.

NASDAQ:SLQD opened at $51.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.06. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.78 and a 52 week high of $52.30.

