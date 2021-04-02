iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 51.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,970 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 31,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 312.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 247,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,192,000 after purchasing an additional 187,779 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 31.2% in the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 48,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 11,601 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IEF opened at $113.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.43. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.78 and a 1-year high of $123.09.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

