iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMO) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMO) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.66% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 99,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 15,204 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 73,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 29,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,406,000.

IBMO stock opened at $26.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.98. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $27.24.

