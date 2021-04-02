iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Stock Position Reduced by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,172,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,694 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 478.7% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,440,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500,000 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,209,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,205,000 after acquiring an additional 21,366 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 539,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,681,000 after acquiring an additional 21,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 332,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBB stock opened at $151.52 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $102.74 and a 12 month high of $174.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.43.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

