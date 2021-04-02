iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 56,489 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,162,399 shares.The stock last traded at $422.09 and had previously closed at $413.88.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $415.60 and its 200 day moving average is $384.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOXX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $392,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 320.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 53,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,803,000 after acquiring an additional 40,403 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOXX)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

