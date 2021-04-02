iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Holdings Trimmed by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 99.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,729,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,478,000 after buying an additional 444,372 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,255,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,706,000 after purchasing an additional 69,394 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,239,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,397,000 after purchasing an additional 497,355 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,087,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,261,000 after purchasing an additional 139,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,550,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,388,000 after purchasing an additional 44,020 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $226.48 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $134.37 and a 12 month high of $226.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.08.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

