iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Stake Increased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) by 60.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 505,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,004 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF were worth $29,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 1,746.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, Truadvice LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 9,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter.

IWX opened at $64.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.10. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $42.02 and a 12-month high of $64.13.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

