J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $365.25 Million

Equities analysts predict that J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) will announce $365.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for J2 Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $357.10 million and the highest is $369.10 million. J2 Global posted sales of $332.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J2 Global will report full year sales of $1.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow J2 Global.

Get J2 Global alerts:

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.42. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $469.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.68 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on J2 Global from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on J2 Global from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on J2 Global from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.42.

JCOM traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.03. The company had a trading volume of 292,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,920. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.31. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. J2 Global has a 1 year low of $53.24 and a 1 year high of $124.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JCOM. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in J2 Global during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the 4th quarter worth $227,000.

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J2 Global (JCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.