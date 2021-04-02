Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 46,427 Shares of Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIR)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIR) by 70.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,427 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.25% of Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NYSEARCA CHIR opened at $17.22 on Friday. Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $19.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.60.

