Jane Street Group LLC Buys 34,721 Shares of IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSI)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSI) by 96.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,721 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF by 210.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 73,316 shares during the period.

Get IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IQSI opened at $28.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.46 and its 200 day moving average is $26.66. IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $18.83 and a 52 week high of $28.90.

Featured Story: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSI).

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.