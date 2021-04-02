Jane Street Group LLC Decreases Stake in Spdr Solactive Canada Etf (NYSEARCA:ZCAN)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Spdr Solactive Canada Etf (NYSEARCA:ZCAN) by 47.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,609 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 3.79% of Spdr Solactive Canada Etf worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Spdr Solactive Canada Etf in the third quarter valued at about $31,383,000.

ZCAN stock opened at $70.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.46. Spdr Solactive Canada Etf has a 52-week low of $37.15 and a 52-week high of $71.19.

Featured Story: Dividend Achievers

