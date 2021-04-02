Jane Street Group LLC Has $2.06 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,094 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.23% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital One Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 243,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,612,000 after buying an additional 116,622 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,891,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 26,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 57,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF stock opened at $29.11 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 52-week low of $19.28 and a 52-week high of $29.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.69.

