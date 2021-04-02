Jane Street Group LLC Purchases Shares of 34,618 iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 34,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $390,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF alerts:

IEUS opened at $66.89 on Friday. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $36.34 and a 1 year high of $66.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.65.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.