Jane Street Group LLC Sells 28,319 Shares of Principal Edge Active Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its stake in Principal Edge Active Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,319 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.75% of Principal Edge Active Income ETF worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Edge Active Income ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter.

Get Principal Edge Active Income ETF alerts:

Shares of Principal Edge Active Income ETF stock opened at $40.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.29. Principal Edge Active Income ETF has a one year low of $31.56 and a one year high of $41.00.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Edge Active Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Edge Active Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Edge Active Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.