Jane Street Group LLC Sells 3,652 Shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor (BATS:VFQY)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor (BATS:VFQY) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,652 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor in the 4th quarter worth $312,000.

BATS VFQY opened at $113.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.44.

