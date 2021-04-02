Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 52,366 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 463,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,366 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $10,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MOS. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 2,114.5% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Mosaic from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded The Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on The Mosaic from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Mosaic from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.36.

NYSE MOS opened at $31.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.92 and a 200-day moving average of $24.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $35.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

