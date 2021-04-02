Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 1,094 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,986 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $8,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 9,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,330,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $144,402,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $109.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.16 and a 1-year high of $111.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.99.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

Several brokerages have commented on YUM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.29.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $138,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total value of $273,100.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

