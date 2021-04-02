Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 58.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,399 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 65,491 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $7,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schwab Charitable Fund grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2,576.5% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 40,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after purchasing an additional 38,518 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 68.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 436,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,191,000 after purchasing an additional 177,288 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $1,198,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 8.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on VMC. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stephens raised Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.85.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $166.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.90 and its 200-day moving average is $150.33. The company has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $88.60 and a 12 month high of $176.35.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.49%.

In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $36,661.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,230.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

