Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $8.11 Million Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,382 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 208,200 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.11% of Juniper Networks worth $8,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 330.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $25.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.67 and its 200-day moving average is $23.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $27.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $247,500.00. Also, SVP Brian Martin sold 46,421 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,206,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,636 shares of company stock worth $1,610,132 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JNPR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.06.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

