Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 21,720 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,720 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $9,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WPM. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $809,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $527,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 401,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,648,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

WPM stock opened at $39.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.89. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $27.41 and a 12-month high of $57.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.51, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $286.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

