Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 96,689 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 64.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,575 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 96,689 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $7,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Fortinet by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 16,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 837.4% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 62,476 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after buying an additional 55,811 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $879,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 58,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after buying an additional 9,988 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $429,148.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,533.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $928,348.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,075,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,046,378.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,231 shares of company stock worth $11,876,249 over the last 90 days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FTNT stock opened at $186.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.22. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.79 and a 52 week high of $193.84. The company has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of 69.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. The business had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.37 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FTNT. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Pritchard Capital cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.16.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

