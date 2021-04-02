Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target Raised to $176.00 at Morgan Stanley

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $162.00 to $176.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JAZZ. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $185.61.

JAZZ stock opened at $165.20 on Thursday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $95.03 and a twelve month high of $178.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 52.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.34.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $665.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.83 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total value of $235,185.00. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $1,287,979.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,767,379.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 21,747 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 102,845 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,350,000 after buying an additional 19,422 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,089 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,646 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,104 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,576,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

