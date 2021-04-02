Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target to $16.00

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays upgraded Ford Motor from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.68.

Ford Motor stock opened at $12.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.20 and its 200 day moving average is $9.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $13.62. The company has a market capitalization of $48.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -304.25, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $33.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.89 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of F. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 26.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,924 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 265,351 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 67,407 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 19,114 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 938,062 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,247,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 11.8% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 1,196,597 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,969,000 after acquiring an additional 126,500 shares in the last quarter. 48.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

