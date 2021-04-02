Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH)

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised Laboratory Co. of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $237.87.

LH opened at $252.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52-week low of $110.40 and a 52-week high of $259.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $241.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.95.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America will post 20.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total transaction of $168,003.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,911.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total value of $559,578.67. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares in the company, valued at $171,472.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,901,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $386,971,000 after buying an additional 132,458 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,426,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,403,000 after purchasing an additional 19,075 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,405,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $286,074,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,214,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $247,247,000 after purchasing an additional 439,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,083,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $220,464,000 after purchasing an additional 51,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

