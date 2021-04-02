John Dennis Mcmahon Sells 9,090 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 9,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.55, for a total value of $2,095,699.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 123,918 shares in the company, valued at $28,569,294.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

John Dennis Mcmahon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 9,090 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.82, for a total transaction of $2,007,253.80.

On Tuesday, March 16th, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 9,090 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $2,172,510.00.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $236.79 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $205.07 and a one year high of $429.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.56.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.64 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at $4,383,549,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 359.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,480,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071,445 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $974,876,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 18,581.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,652,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the third quarter worth about $570,886,000. 23.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Snowflake from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.59.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

