Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Position Lifted by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,583 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JCI. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 442.1% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,182,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,667,000 after buying an additional 1,779,597 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,975,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,397,000 after buying an additional 1,742,143 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,028,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,184,000 after buying an additional 1,472,593 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $51,023,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2,452.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,092,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,614,000 after buying an additional 1,049,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,116. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $778,545.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,049.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $1,573,345. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.15.

JCI stock opened at $59.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.84. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $62.40.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.21%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

