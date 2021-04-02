Jonathan R. Bennett Sells 1,865 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Stock

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $126,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,588. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of HIG stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.28. 3,143,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,117,436. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.40. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.26 and a fifty-two week high of $69.60.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.78%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HIG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

