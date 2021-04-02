JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 341,895 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,625,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 341,895 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $230,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 22,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $979,960.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,407,969.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 92,907 shares of company stock worth $4,049,339 over the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NNN opened at $45.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 0.74. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.87 and a twelve month high of $46.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.39.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.32). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 6.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NNN shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.29.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

