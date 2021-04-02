JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CPE. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $15.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Johnson Rice raised Callon Petroleum from a hold rating to an accumulate rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.16.

NYSE CPE opened at $40.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.46. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $42.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -0.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $295.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.57 million. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 219.88%. As a group, analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Callon Petroleum news, CAO Gregory F. Conaway sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $395,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,064. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $45,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,043. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,017 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

