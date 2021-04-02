JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $183.45 Million Stock Holdings in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,840,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,542,094 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 5.43% of SelectQuote worth $183,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLQT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in SelectQuote by 1,905.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 741,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,023,000 after purchasing an additional 704,897 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SelectQuote by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 805,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,716,000 after purchasing an additional 404,898 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in SelectQuote in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $975,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in SelectQuote by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 29,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in SelectQuote by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 10,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

Get SelectQuote alerts:

Shares of NYSE SLQT opened at $30.01 on Friday. SelectQuote, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $32.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion and a PE ratio of -187.56. The company has a quick ratio of 19.76, a current ratio of 19.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $358.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. SelectQuote’s quarterly revenue was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SLQT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SelectQuote in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

In other SelectQuote news, major shareholder Sq Co-Investors Llc sold 513,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $13,593,139.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,889,285 shares in the company, valued at $50,009,373.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO William Thomas Grant III sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $320,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,625,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,655,580.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,518,913 shares of company stock valued at $41,119,843 in the last three months. 10.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SelectQuote Company Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

See Also: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.