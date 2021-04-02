JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $213.19 Million Stock Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,235,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 906,774 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $213,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in TC Energy by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 5,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,679 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 6,516 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 11,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRP opened at $46.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.55. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $38.80 and a 52 week high of $49.95.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.37. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 34.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.6852 dividend. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.41%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on TC Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.72.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

