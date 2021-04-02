JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target Raised to $165.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $138.18.

Shares of JPM opened at $153.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $82.40 and a 12 month high of $161.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.76. The firm has a market cap of $469.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rempart Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,050,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $10,276,000. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $6,698,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $1,022,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $7,540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

