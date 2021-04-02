JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stake in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,676,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216,483 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $173,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in TCF Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 134,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 39,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

TCF stock opened at $47.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.16. TCF Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $50.13.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $508.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.62 million. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 10.11%. On average, analysts expect that TCF Financial Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

In other TCF Financial news, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 22,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $1,092,468.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,559,326.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Klein sold 4,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $229,041.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,319 shares of company stock worth $2,848,757 in the last ninety days. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TCF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut TCF Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered TCF Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. TCF Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

