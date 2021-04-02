JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Endesa from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays raised shares of Endesa from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Endesa in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS ELEZY opened at $15.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.75. Endesa has a twelve month low of $10.77 and a twelve month high of $15.95.

Endesa Company Profile

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2019, it distributed electricity to approximately 21 million populations covering a total area of approximately 195,500 square kilometers.

