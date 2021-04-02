JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates GBX 9,000 Price Target for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a GBX 8,300 ($108.44) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a GBX 9,100 ($118.89) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and set a GBX 7,900 ($103.21) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 8,385 ($109.55) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,700 ($87.54) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 7,683.44 ($100.38).

Shares of LON:RB opened at GBX 6,498 ($84.90) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6,239.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 7,021.04. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of GBX 5,542 ($72.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The stock has a market cap of £46.33 billion and a PE ratio of 39.07.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a GBX 101.60 ($1.33) dividend. This is a boost from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $73.00. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s payout ratio is currently 105.23%.

In related news, insider Olivier Bohuon bought 500 shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 6,316 ($82.52) per share, with a total value of £31,580 ($41,259.47). Also, insider Laxman Narasimhan sold 12,406 shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,453 ($84.31), for a total value of £800,559.18 ($1,045,935.69).

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

