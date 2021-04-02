K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) PT Lowered to $12.50 at Canaccord Genuity

K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from $12.75 to $12.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on K92 Mining from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on K92 Mining from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on K92 Mining in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial initiated coverage on K92 Mining in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.38.

OTCMKTS:KNTNF opened at $5.38 on Tuesday. K92 Mining has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $7.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.68.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

