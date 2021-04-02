Kade Ross Sells 500 Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Stock

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.60, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,039 shares in the company, valued at $648,015.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kade Ross also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 22nd, Kade Ross sold 500 shares of Bandwidth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.09, for a total transaction of $87,545.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Kade Ross sold 500 shares of Bandwidth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $79,095.00.

Shares of Bandwidth stock remained flat at $$126.74 on Friday. 636,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a current ratio of 10.21. Bandwidth Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.76 and a 1 year high of $198.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -117.35 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.67 and a 200-day moving average of $160.48.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $113.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.61 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BAND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bandwidth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAND. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 56.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bandwidth in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 32.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bandwidth in the third quarter valued at $418,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 55.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,856,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or messaging communications services across various mobile applications or connected devices.

