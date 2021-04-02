Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) Coverage Initiated at Aegis

Aegis began coverage on shares of Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of KSPN stock opened at $24.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Kaspien has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $63.10.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kaspien stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.90% of Kaspien as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 47.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kaspien

Kaspien Holdings Inc operates a platform of software and services on digital marketplaces. Its platform of software and services enable brand's online distribution channel on digital marketplaces, such as Amazon, Walmart, eBay, and others. The company was formerly known as Trans World Entertainment Corporation and changed its name to Kaspien Holdings Inc in September 2020.

