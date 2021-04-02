Kathleen J. Affeldt Sells 1,500 Shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Stock

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Director Kathleen J. Affeldt sold 1,500 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $21,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,618.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:CNR traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $14.42. 1,136,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,232. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.26. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.44.

Get Cornerstone Building Brands alerts:

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative return on equity of 10.54% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

CNR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Cornerstone Building Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Cowen cut Cornerstone Building Brands to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNR. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.