Katie Murray Purchases 79 Shares of NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Stock

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) insider Katie Murray bought 79 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 191 ($2.50) per share, with a total value of £150.89 ($197.14).

Katie Murray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 29th, Katie Murray bought 101 shares of NatWest Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.93) per share, with a total value of £149.48 ($195.30).

On Wednesday, December 30th, Katie Murray bought 92 shares of NatWest Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 164 ($2.14) per share, with a total value of £150.88 ($197.13).

Shares of NWG opened at GBX 196.70 ($2.57) on Friday. NatWest Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 90.54 ($1.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 199.35 ($2.60). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 186.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 152.78. The stock has a market cap of £23.86 billion and a PE ratio of -31.73.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 1.67%.

NWG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 155 ($2.03) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “top pick” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NatWest Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 173.75 ($2.27).

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's UK Personal Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services to the personal and premier segments in the United Kingdom.

