Kcash (KCASH) Price Hits $0.0276 on Major Exchanges

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Kcash has a market capitalization of $12.29 million and approximately $4.03 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kcash token can currently be purchased for $0.0276 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Kcash has traded 25.2% higher against the dollar.

KCASH is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. The official website for Kcash is www.kcash.com. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kcash is a new Alipay service but as a fully decentralised payment service. The platform is a simple cryptocurrency wallet and a physical payment card. Through the application, the users manage different cryptocurrencies and also are allowed to use the various cryptocurrencies in different transactions. Kcash offers 2-Factor Authentication process and multiple verification methods to ensure the safety of the digital assets. The issued token is KCASH, its an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as reward and payment in the Kcash ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

