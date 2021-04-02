KCM Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 99.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 69.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,450,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TROW shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.50.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $173.96 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.79 and a twelve month high of $179.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.87.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.53%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

