KCM Investment Advisors LLC Buys 374 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SO. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $152,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,033,747. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $454,000. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Southern from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Southern from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

SO stock opened at $62.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $49.31 and a twelve month high of $64.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.42.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.32%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

