KCM Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Cerner by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CERN. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist lifted their target price on Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Shares of CERN stock opened at $72.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $59.60 and a 52-week high of $84.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

In other Cerner news, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 10,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.13 per share, with a total value of $750,208.11. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 10,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.66 per share, for a total transaction of $749,611.26. Insiders acquired a total of 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,250,251 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

