KCM Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,379 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 159.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 718,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 269.3% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,073,000 after purchasing an additional 26,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IDXX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.40.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 11,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.71, for a total transaction of $5,815,795.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,527.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 3,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.20, for a total value of $1,639,357.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,367 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,719.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,143 shares of company stock worth $17,729,819 over the last 90 days. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $486.36 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.02 and a 52-week high of $573.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $508.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $465.85.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

