Keep Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.11 Million (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 2nd. In the last seven days, Keep Network has traded 28.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Keep Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Keep Network has a market cap of $340.93 million and approximately $4.11 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Keep Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00051273 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1,511.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00006040 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00020485 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.23 or 0.00644859 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00069655 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00027905 BTC.

Keep Network Coin Profile

Keep Network is a coin. Its launch date was April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 500,809,280 coins. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Keep Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Keep Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.