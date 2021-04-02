KeeperDAO (ROOK) Price Hits $431.73 on Exchanges

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. One KeeperDAO token can now be bought for about $431.73 or 0.00720425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, KeeperDAO has traded 31% higher against the US dollar. KeeperDAO has a total market cap of $15.73 million and $9.78 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.86 or 0.00066518 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $186.93 or 0.00311929 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006792 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.42 or 0.00754948 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.83 or 0.00089828 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00029975 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00010116 BTC.

KeeperDAO Profile

KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,430 tokens. KeeperDAO’s official website is app.keeperdao.com.

Buying and Selling KeeperDAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using U.S. dollars.

