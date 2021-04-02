Keith John Buys 280,994 Shares of Pioneer Credit Limited (ASX:PNC) Stock

Pioneer Credit Limited (ASX:PNC) insider Keith John purchased 280,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.49 ($0.35) per share, for a total transaction of A$137,125.07 ($97,946.48).

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.52.

Pioneer Credit Company Profile

Pioneer Credit Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services in Australia. It acquires and services unsecured retail debt portfolios. Pioneer Credit Limited was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

