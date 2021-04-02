KeyCorp Comments on ConocoPhillips’ Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for ConocoPhillips in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.85. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.88.

Shares of COP opened at $54.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.12. The stock has a market cap of $73.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.81, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $61.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.91%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

