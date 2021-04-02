Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,644,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733,540 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 842.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,218,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,307,000 after buying an additional 1,089,304 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 151.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,455,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,233,000 after buying an additional 876,282 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,911,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,242,000 after buying an additional 375,853 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,103,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,728,000 after buying an additional 304,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB opened at $136.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.19 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.17.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.18%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.